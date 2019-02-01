Celebrate the Super Bowl in style with Chicago's best sports bars and more

Looking for ways to enjoy America's largest secular holiday? Hoodline crunched the numbers, using both Yelp data and our own secret playbook to produce a ranked list of the best sports bars, wing spots, and pizza delivery options to make your Super Bowl celebration a success -- no home-team victory required.
Televisions all around town will likely be tuned to the big game, but a few local sports bars offer some of the best seats around come game day. And nothing says Super Bowl Sunday like a mess of chicken wings or some cheesy fries. These favorite Chicago spots have your cravings covered.
1. Jake Melnick's Corner Tap
PHOTO: CHRIS M./YELP
Topping the list is Jake Melnick's Corner Tap. Located at 41 E. Superior St. (between Wabash Avenue and Rush Street) in the Near North, the sports bar, which offers barbecue, chicken wings and more, is the most popular sports bar in Chicago, boasting four stars out of 1,111 reviews on Yelp.
2. Flo & Santos
PHOTO: TENZIN C./YELP
Next up is Flo & Santos, located at 1310 S. Wabash Ave. (between 13th and 14th streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sports bar, which offers pizza, pierogis, sandwiches and more, four stars out of 816 reviews.
3. Monti's
Photo: MONTI'S/Yelp
Then there's Ravenswood's Monti's, situated at 4757 N. Talman Ave. (between Lawrence and Leland avenues). With 4.5 stars out of 592 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score chicken wings, cheese fries and pizza has proven to be a local favorite.
4. Crisp
PHOTO: JACINDA X./YELP
When it comes to chicken wings Crisp is on top of its game. The Korean spot located at 2940 N. Broadway Ave. (between Oakdale and Wellington avenues) in Lakeview boasts 4.5 stars out of 2,870 reviews on Yelp.
You've got some favorite pizza spots, but will they deliver on the big day? Here are Yelpers' favorite Chicago pizzerias that actually deliver, so no one has to miss any of the action.
1. Pequod's Pizzeria
Photo: DANIEL Y./Yelp
There's Pequod's Pizzeria located at 2207 N. Clybourn Ave. (between Webster and Greenview avenues) in Sheffield Neighbors. It's the most popular pizza joint in Chicago, boasting four stars out of 5,172 reviews on Yelp.
2. Piece Brewery and Pizzeria
Photo: Tim M./Yelp
Wicker Park's Piece Brewery and Pizzeria is situated at 1927 W. North Ave. (between Winchester and Elk Grove avenues). With four stars out of 3,395 reviews on Yelp, the brewery, which offers thin-crust pies, house brews and more, has proven to be a local favorite.