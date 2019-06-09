Celebrating National Corn on the Cob Day with Don Elote

Every year, June 11th is a celebration of a summertime food staple: Corn on the Cob.Chicago'sjoined ABC7 with their take on the famous food.Every Sunday thru Oct 279 a.m.- 3 p.m.Plaza Tenochtitlán - the intersection of 18th Street, Blue Island Avenue and Loomis AvenueFreeEar of Corn on the husk (fresh)1 tablespoon of butter or substitute2-3 tablespoons of mayonnaise1/8 to a 1/4 cup of Cotija CheeseChile Piquin powder at likingProcess takes between 10-20 minutes on an open flame grill.1. Safety first, make sure you have the tools necessary to run an open flame grill OUTDOORS. Do not do this indoors.2. Pick a fresh healthy ear of corn on the husk.3. Do NOT break the husk.4. Burn on an open flame OUTSIDE for 10 to 20 minutes depending on your liking.5. Be sure to rotate frequently to allow a slow even roast of the corn.6. You will hear it pop when it's over cooking.7. Remember you can burn it to liking but be careful when removing from the grill.8. Let the ear of corn cool down until your hand can handle the heat.9. Peel the corn all the way to the husk.10. Spread 1 tablespoon of butter evenly.11. Spread 2-3 table spoons of mayonnaise evenly.12. Sprinkle between 1/8 to 1/4 cup of Cotija Cheese, it will stick to the mayonnaise.13. Add Chile Piquin powder to liking.