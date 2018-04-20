Chatham's 5 Loaves dishes up delectable breakfast specialties

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3370595" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In Steve's Extra Course video, he takes a look at two of the homemade desserts they make at 5 Loaves, including pound cake, and a pineapple layer cake.

Breakfast is practically a contact sport, back in the kitchen of one Chatham restaurant.Especially on the weekends, when our Hungry Hound says you need to get there early, since the dining room fills up fast.What started off in South Shore has now evolved and moved to Chatham, where the neighborhood has embraced 5 Loaves Eatery like few other local restaurants.On a legendary street, across from where Army and Lou's once served politicians and local celebs, and down the street from Lem's Barbecue, the staff -- make that, family -- behind this tiny cafe, really knows the meaning of "working together."Pretty much every table has a plate of either grits, eggs or chicken on it. This is 5 Loaves Eatery on a Saturday morning, when customers literally start pouring in at 8 a.m. The scene is a lot different than when they initially opened in South Shore."Over here in Chatham, it's a different feel over here and this community supports us so much," said Constance Simms-Kincaid, the owner. "Word of mouth over here just spread like wildfire."Maybe because word spread about how good the breakfast specials are."Shrimp and grits on the weekends, those fly out the door for sure and our lemon zest pancakes are delicious and those are served every day," she said.Back in the kitchen, they're busy cranking out salmon patties, either griddled or fried, plus some of the best fried chicken anywhere. Omelets are made to-order, BLTs contain crispy bacon and biscuits are flaky and light. Just watching the staff navigate the tiny space, cranking out orders to dine-in or to-go, you can't help but think of a ballet."We are dancing back there, we are making it happen," Simms-Kincaid said.French toast is thick-cut, but still eggy-rich. And those breakfast potatoes! Enough to feed a fleet of Marines, they are made with the benefit of strong forearms, and something else."There's a lot of restaurants that say 'oh, it's made with love,' but this is made with a lot of spirit, love, passion; people taste it, and these people are like family to us," she said.405 E 75th St(773) 891-2889