Chay Fratello's Italian Restaurant and BBQ makes Logan Square debut, with pizza, ribs and more

Italian food and bbq fans, rejoice: there's a new spot in town where you can get your fix. Called Chay Fratello's Italian Restaurant and BBQ, the fresh arrival is located at 2241 N. Western Ave. in Logan Square.
At this family owned spot, you'll find a robust menu with everything from classic appetizers like bruschetta and calamari to pork sliders, plus pizza, pasta and sandwiches. Feast on entrees like chicken Alfredo with vegetables and tilapia truffle capers in a white wine sauce with garlic fingerling potatoes, carrots and Brussels sprouts. If you're a barbecue fan, try combo plates offering a choice of two items--pulled pork, brisket, half chicken or half slab of ribs. (See the full menu.)
Chay Fratello's Italian Restaurant and BBQ has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Hunter S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 7, wrote, "The shrimp were tasting very fresh and came with a bright side salad of mixed greens and cherry tomatoes."
Drew M. D. wrote, "The chicken wings, linguine Alfredo and tilapia with potatoes were all amazing. I highly recommend anyone to give this place a try if you love amazing Italian food!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Chay Fratello's Italian Restaurant and BBQ is open from 9:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Wednesday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Thursday-Sunday.
