Check out the 3 newest businesses to debut in Chicago

Hom Mali Thai and Sushi
417 W. North Ave., Old Town
Photo: hom mali thai and sushi/Yelp
Hom Mali Thai and Sushi is a new sushi bar and Thai spot.
The spot offers a variety of signature rolls (try the shrimp tempura with cucumber, avocado and unagi sauce), as well as Thai dishes like the green curry chicken with coconut milk and red bell peppers. (You can explore the full menu here, which also has bento boxes, sashimi, nigiri, soups, salads and curries.)
With five stars out of seven Yelp reviews thus far, local diners are raving about the new Thai spot.
Jenna R., who was the first to review it on Dec. 30, said, "We were excited to try this new place in the neighborhood and it didn't disappoint. We ordered the veggie egg rolls, Hom Mali rice soup, cashew fried rice and pad see ew. All the dishes tasted great and we're looking forward to trying other menu items."
Leah R. added, "This food was great and plated beautifully! We got the pad thai, green curry and a salmon roll. Everything tasted fantastic!"
Hungry? Hom Mali Thai and Sushi is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Carol's Pub
4659 N. Clark St., Sheridan Park
Photo: carol's Pub/Yelp
Carol's Pub is a dive bar and pub. The bar recently re-opened after shutting down in 2016.
The spot serves beer, cocktails and more, as well as bar food like chicken sandwiches, a veggie burger, tater tots and more. (View the menu here.) It also offers live entertainment and karaoke.
Reviewers are excited about the dive bar, which has earned five stars out of four Yelp reviews so far.
Kevin F., who reviewed it on Jan 1., wrote, "It still has what was great about the old Carol's, but now it's clean. The place was jammed, We brought our friends there and they had a great time. The service was fast and friendly. The band Trailer Park Twisters were fun and got the place dancing."
Amy B. noted, "If you love country, good people and great service, then this is the place to be! Very chill and a great spot to meet up with friends! They just renovated and looks great for a first timer!"
It's open from 4 p.m.-1 a.m. on Thursday, 4 p.m.-4 a.m. on Friday, and noon-5 a.m. on Saturday. (It's closed Monday-Wednesday and Sunday.)
Grand Trunk Road
1417 W. Fullerton Ave., Lincoln Park
Photo: Abby P./Yelp
Grand Trunk Road is an Indian spot.
The restaurant offers lamb chops with mint, yogurt and chili flakes, as well as a mushroom and cheese naan with a tomato relish. You'll also find street foods, entrees from a clay oven and curry dishes. (View the menu here.)
With a three-star rating out of 11 Yelp reviews, it's off to an uneven start, but it's still early days.
Simeen A., who was among the first to review it on Jan. 2, said, "Overall, I thought the food was fine. Nothing was that good, and I definitely did not think the food warranted the cost. Also, some of our food came out cold."
Yelper G M., however, wrote, "My wife and I had an outstanding dinner here. The nehari (braised beef) was fantastic, as was the mango salad and various naan breads. Awesome cocktails as well. The service, space and ambiance were also great."
The new restaurant is open for business 5-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 5-10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 5-9:30 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)