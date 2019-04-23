Food & Drink

Check out the freshest new businesses to launch in Chicago

Demera Ethiopian On the Go. | Photo: Belle L./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to hit up the newest businesses to open in Chicago? From a brewpub to a blow dry bar, read on for the newest destinations to arrive near you.


District Brew Yards





Photo: Tana R./Yelp

A West Town newcomer, District Brew Yards is a brewpub that's located at 417 N. Ashland Ave.

The new spot is a collective of three breweries under one roof, meaning a wide variety of beer for patrons. Other than the 40 beers on tap, the brewpub offers a food menu.

Stone Creek Coffee




Photo: Marissa P./Yelp

Stone Creek Coffee is a coffee roastery, offering coffee, tea and more, that recently opened at 939 W. Belmont Ave. in Lakeview.

The coffee roaster was founded in 1993 in Milwaukee and boasts a Farm to Cup motto by "building direct relationships with farmers at origin," according to its website.

Diamond Salon




Photo: Ariel M./Yelp

Diamond Salon is a waxing, eyebrow service and threading service spot, that's made its debut at 1125 W. Belmont Ave. in Lakeview.

The salon specializes in threading, waxing, facials, eyebrow tinting and eyelashes.

Demera Ethiopian On the Go




Photo: Belle L./Yelp

Demera Ethiopian On the Go is an Ethiopian spot, that recently opened its doors at 131 N. Clinton St., French Market in West Loop.

The Ethiopian spot is an expansion of Demera Ethiopian restaurant. On the menu, look for the KITFO, Azifah Salad, Veggie Injera Roll and more.

Blo Blow Dry Bar




Photo: Blo Blow Dry Bar/Yelp

New to 1668 W. Division St. in Wicker Park is Blo Blow Dry Bar, a blow dry and blow out, hair stylist and makeup artist spot.

Choose from seven signature styles featured in the Blo Hair Menu for a glam look.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagohoodline
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
Woman shot to death on Aurora porch: police
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Man killed by vehicle in Lisle
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Show More
Mom's warning to other parents after son's near-drowning
Pregnant woman dragged across parking lot as thief takes off in car
CPD officers hurt after crashing into stairs of McKinley Park home
Woman found dead on Loop sidewalk
Alligator found in backyard pool
More TOP STORIES News