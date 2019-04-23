Check out the freshest new businesses to launch in Chicago

District Brew Yards
Photo: Tana R./Yelp
A West Town newcomer, District Brew Yards is a brewpub that's located at 417 N. Ashland Ave.
The new spot is a collective of three breweries under one roof, meaning a wide variety of beer for patrons. Other than the 40 beers on tap, the brewpub offers a food menu.
Stone Creek Coffee
Photo: Marissa P./Yelp
Stone Creek Coffee is a coffee roastery, offering coffee, tea and more, that recently opened at 939 W. Belmont Ave. in Lakeview.
The coffee roaster was founded in 1993 in Milwaukee and boasts a Farm to Cup motto by "building direct relationships with farmers at origin," according to its website.
Diamond Salon
Photo: Ariel M./Yelp
Diamond Salon is a waxing, eyebrow service and threading service spot, that's made its debut at 1125 W. Belmont Ave. in Lakeview.
The salon specializes in threading, waxing, facials, eyebrow tinting and eyelashes.
Demera Ethiopian On the Go
Photo: Belle L./Yelp
Demera Ethiopian On the Go is an Ethiopian spot, that recently opened its doors at 131 N. Clinton St., French Market in West Loop.
The Ethiopian spot is an expansion of Demera Ethiopian restaurant. On the menu, look for the KITFO, Azifah Salad, Veggie Injera Roll and more.
Blo Blow Dry Bar
Photo: Blo Blow Dry Bar/Yelp
New to 1668 W. Division St. in Wicker Park is Blo Blow Dry Bar, a blow dry and blow out, hair stylist and makeup artist spot.
Choose from seven signature styles featured in the Blo Hair Menu for a glam look.
---
