Check out the newest restaurants to debut in Chicago

Cebu
Photo: LIZ M./Yelp
A new addition to Wicker Park, Cebu is a Filipino spot that's located at 2211 W. North Ave.
Owned by three siblings who were born in the Philippines, Cebu specializes in Asian fusion food. On the menu, look for the chicken inasal, sisig or the lechon belly, among other dishes.
Sunrise
Photo: SAM I./Yelp
Now open at 10643 S. Pulaski Road in Mount Greenwood is Sunrise, a breakfast and brunch spot.
At this restaurant, courtesy of owner Isaias Gasca, you'll find classic breakfast and lunch options like french toast, skillets and sandwiches. So far, the ham and cheese omelettes are a hit with patrons, and the menu also features a section dedicated to Mexican fare, reports the Beverly-Mt. Greenwood Patch.
Ali Baba Doner
Photo: AUDREY C./Yelp
Ali Baba Doner is a new Turkish spot, offering ice cream and frozen yogurt and sandwiches that's located at 545 W. Diversey Parkway.
This spot specializes in doner sandwiches, filled with meat that is marinated overnight with 13 spices and comes with either a yogurt or garlic sauce. On the menu, look for the doner box served with french fries, rice or salad; the German currywurst; and the Turkish kofte.
Ocean Prime
Photo: NAYWRI W./Yelp
Ocean Prime is a steakhouse and New American spot, offering seafood and more, that's made its debut at 87 E. Wacker Drive in the Loop.
Socialize, network and celebrate at this upscale restaurant known for its "people first" culture, according to its website. Dine on seafood and prime cuts of steak while sipping on cocktails or wine. Notable items include the Sonoma goat cheese ravioli and Chilean Sea Bass (comes with glazed carrots, mashed potatoes, and champagne truffle sauce).
Left Coast
Photo: TANA R./Yelp
Left Coast is a cafe and breakfast and brunch spot, offering juice and smoothies and more that opened recently at 151 N. Franklin St. in the Loop.
With its salad, wraps and breakfast items, this spot aims to bring a "West Coast vibe to the heart of the Midwest," notes the eatery's website. On the menu, look for the Laguna Avocado toast, El Guapo Burrito and the Santa Monica shred.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.