Cheers to the weekend: 3 flavorful events coming up in Chicago

When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Chicago this weekend. From a launch party for Absolut's new grapefruit-flavored vodka to neighborhood beer, wine and cider festivals, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.---Start the weekend with discounted cocktails at Kinzie on the Rocks at Jewel-Osco. From 4-8 p.m. this Friday, the bar will celebrate the launch of the new Absolut Grapefruit vodka with mixology demonstrations, $3 grapefruit cocktails, complimentary all-natural appetizers plus giveaways and live DJ sets.Friday, July 27, 4-8 p.m.Kinzie on the Rocks at Jewel-Osco, 370 N. Desplaines St.FreeThe third annual South Loop Beer & Cider Fest returns this Saturday afternoon. Attendees will sample a wide array of craft beers and ciders, access to some of the city's favorite food trucks and live music -- while raising funds for Chicago Women's Park and Gardens.Saturday, July 28, 4-7:30 p.m.Women's Park and Gardens, 1801 S. Indiana Ave.$15-$30 for designated drivers; $49 for general admission; $79-$85 for VIP accessWinos: Don't miss your chance to score tickets to the annual Taste of Lincoln Avenue Wine Tasting for nearly 40 percent off. Covering six city blocks, the festival showcases a wide variety of wines along with live musical acts, arts and crafts and local bites.Groupon is currently slinging individual tickets for $18 a pop. Each ticket comes with admission, 12 tastings and a souvenir tasting glass for one.Saturday, July 28, 1-4 p.m. or 5-8 p.m.; Sunday, July 29, 1-4 p.m.2500 N. Lincoln Ave.$18 (regularly $28)