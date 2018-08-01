Chef Richie Farina talks new show 'Carnival Kings,' fair food

Chef Richie Farina from Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio's kitchen is taking his culinary skills back to television on the Cooking Channel's latest show, "Carnival Kings."
Known for mixing food and science to create unique dishes, Richie is no stranger to TV. He has appeared on several shows, includingTop Chef, Iron Chef America, Cutthroat Kitchen, and Bizarre Foods. He also received a Michelin Star while he was at Moto.
In "Carnival Kings," Richie visits different carnivals across the country to find unique eats and create his own version of the dish, all in 24 hours. Fair goers then sample and vote on whose dish is the best.
Richie stopped by WCL to talk about the new series and show us some show-stopping funnel cakes and ice cream.
"Carnival Kings" airs on the Cooking Channel Thursdays at 8 p.m. For more information, check out the "Carnival Kings" website. You can find out more about Richie on his Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
