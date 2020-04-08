The Chew Scholarship winner shares cooking tips to help with meal prep and food shopping

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Taking on a new recipe and even knowing what to grab a the grocery store can be overwhelming but this Harvey native is helping us all keep things simple.Restaurant style cooking in the comfort of your own home courtesy of Aaron Beasley's expertise via social media."I started cooking stuff and recording it. This is something I was already randomly doing it prior, but now I'm being a little more adamant about it and strategic," Beasley said. "Really giving people basic information so they can ask questions and more importantly give them the confidence to produce meals themselves."Beasley is a University of Illinois grad who is now based in New York. In 2018 he was the winner of ABC's The Chew Scholarship cooking contest for a full scholarship to the Institute of Culinary Education.He's not only cooking, but offering up real life meal prep advice."What do I already have at home? What do I need to throw away that has been sitting around for a year and probably isn't any good or at least it's lost it's flavor and stuff like that?" he posed. "Then you say what can I go and restock that I know how to cook and make multiple dishes with."At the store, Beasley suggests considering what is on sale and how long products and produce will last.Beasley says he wants to do something positive, useful and helpful with the extra time he has now since restaurants are closed."It's so much easier than you think, and more importantly it's an opportunity to sit down and spend some time with yourself," Beasley said."I think one of the best things you can do with yourself is take some time to learn how to cook. Either learn enhance or just do because it's therapeutic and I do it professionally because it keeps me sane. It's what I do and what I know how to do," he said.When things are back up and running you will find him at TAK Room, part of the famed Thomas Keller Restaurant Group. For now you can catch Beasley on Instagram @beasinthekitchen to learn a new tip, trick or two.