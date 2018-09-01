FOOD & DRINK

Chew On This: Perry's Deli

Perry's Deli serves up sandwiches piled high with meat and cheese.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Corned beef, turkey, roast beef, Swiss, and Muenster cheese piled high as a skyscraper in sandwiches at Perry's Deli.

Perry's Deli is at 162 North Franklin Street, inside Bacci Pizza.
