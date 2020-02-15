Celebrate Chicago Black Restaurant Week with Luella's Gospel Bird

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Black Restaurant Week was designed to create a platform for African American-owned food and beverage businesses in the Chicago area and surrounding suburbs to be recognized and further patronized.Launched in September 2015, and out of the mere desire to expose and support African American businesses, Lauran Smith created what is now known as "Chicago Black Restaurant Week."Chicago Black Restaurant Week is the first of its kind in Chicago, and falls during Black History Month by design. It goes from Feb. 9 to 16 and includes more than 30 restaurants. Visitfor more information.Darnell Reed, owner of Luella's Gospel Bird, visited ABC 7 Chicago Saturday to talk about the event. Visitfor more information.6 oz. catfish, cut into 2 pieces (3 oz. each)1 brioche bun2 cups cornmeal for dredgingcanola oil for frying2 tsp kosher saltCombine the yellow cornmeal and salt in a stainless steel bowl. Dredge the fish in the cornmeal to coat all sides. Heat a large skillet on medium high heat until drops of water "dance" in the pan. Add enough canola oil to submerge the fish strips. Once the oil has heated to 325 degrees, fry the catfish in the skillet, turning it at regular intervals to cook through on all sides, until it is golden brown. Remove from pan and place fish on a paper towel to drain excess oil. Season with salt to taste.2 cups buttermilk3 tsp creole seasoning3 tsp chopped garlic3 tsp chopped shallotsDirections:Combine the marinade ingredients in a large bowl, stirring together until well blended. Place the catfish strips in a large bowl or container and pour the marinade over the fish. Cover the bowl or container and let marinade in the refrigerator for at least one hour or overnight.Ingredients:1/4 cup julienned red cabbage1/4 cup julienned green cabbage1/4 cup julienned carrots1/2 cup apple cider vinegar2 Tbs whole grain mustard2 Tbs orange blossom honey1/2 cup grapeseed oil1.5 tsp celery seed2.5 tsp granulated sugarsaltblack pepperCombine the vinegar slaw vegetables in a medium-sized bowl. Prepare the Vinegar Slaw Dressing by combining the dressing ingredients in a medium-sized bowl and whisking gently to blend the ingredients evenly. Pour the dressing over the vegetables, stir and add salt and pepper to taste.1 cup mayo1 cup sour cream1 boiled egg1/4 cup minced capers4 tsp Dijon mustard4 oz hot sauce (1/2 cup)saltblack pepperDirections:Hard boil one egg and place in a blender. Add the remaining ingredients and blend on high speed until the remoulade is smooth and evenly blended. Add the salt and pepper to taste.Assembly:Toast the bun. Spread remoulade on the top and bottom bun. Top the bottom bun with the fish then vinegar slaw then the top bun.