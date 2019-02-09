Chicago Black Restaurant Week: February 10-17

Chicago Black Restaurant Week was designed to create a platform for African American Owned Eateries in the Chicago area and surrounding suburbs to be recognized and patronized. Dozens of restaurants are offering discounts and specials this year.
CBR Founder Lauran Smith and Darnell Reed from Luella's Southern Kitchen joined ABC7 with a sneak peak.
For more information about Chicago Black Restaurant Week, visit: http://chiblackrestaurantweek.com/
Related Topics:
foodrestaurantrestaurantsblack history monthChicago
foodrestaurantrestaurantsblack history monthChicago