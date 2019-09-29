coffee

Chicago businesses celebrate International Coffee Day

By Rachel Davis
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunday, September 29 is International Coffee Day, which means a lot of coffee deals and freebies can be found throughout the Chicagoland!

Virgin Hotels Chicago joined ABC7 to show us how they're celebrating.

From 10- 4 p.m. A Dark Matter coffee truck will be parked outside the hotel, with coffee discounts and an array of delicious treats.

For more information, visit their website.

Event Information:

Name of event: International Coffee Day Pop-Up

Date: September 29

Hours: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Address: Virgin Hotels Chicago, 203 N Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60601
