Chicago businesses celebrate International Coffee Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunday, September 29 is International Coffee Day, which means a lot of coffee deals and freebies can be found throughout the Chicagoland!joined ABC7 to show us how they're celebrating.From 10- 4 p.m. Acoffee truck will be parked outside the hotel, with coffee discounts and an array of delicious treats.For more information, visit their website International Coffee Day Pop-UpSeptember 2910 a.m. - 4 p.m.Virgin Hotels Chicago, 203 N Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60601