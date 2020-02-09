Food & Drink

Celebrate National Pizza Day with deals at Big G's Pizza in Wrigleyville

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If there's one thing we can all agree upon, it's that Chicagoans love pizza!

Sunday, February 9 is National Pizza Day and Chicago pizza parlor Big G's Pizza joined ABC7 to show off their best-selling pies and talk about their Pizza Day deals.

Event Information:

National Pizza Day Specials at Big G's Pizza

  • $1 slices on the Philly Cheesesteak pizza, cheese slices, mac n cheese pizza slices, and pepperoni slices


  • Only Sunday from 11 a.m. -5 p.m. for dine in


  • Not for delivery


  • Location: 3716 N. Clark Street, Chicago


  • Phone number: 773-281-2444


To learn more about Big G's Pizza visit www.big-gspizza.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagowrigleyvillenational dayu.s. & worlddealspizza
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Person fatally shot by Chicago police in Lake View: CPD
Man killed, 7-year-old girl injured in Humboldt Park shooting: police
2 teens charged in death of South Side store owner shot during robbery
Chicago mayor announces 15 percent drop in city carbon emissions
Chicago AccuWeather: Up to 3 inches of snow, light rain Sunday
Mayor Lightfoot speaks out after Chicago detective dies by suicide
5 including child hurt in West Side crash after car flees traffic stop
Show More
Man accused of driving van into FL GOP voter registration tent
Auto Show brings almost 1K vehicles to Chicago
Oak Park pie shop offers inclusive job opportunities
21 dead, 42 hurt after soldier opens fire at Thai mall
Residents report discrimination at Pilsen post office
More TOP STORIES News