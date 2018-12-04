TripAdvisor named Portillo's the nation's best fast casual restaurant in its annual restaurant rankings, while three other Chicago eateries earned high marks in different categories.Portillo's hot dogs, Italian beef and chocolate cake overtook fast casual juggernauts like Shake Shack, Five Guys and Blaze Pizza. The Purple Pig, Alinea and Bavette's Bar and Boeuf also got nods in the fine dining and everyday dining categories.The world-renowned Alinea, which has topped the fine dining category several times since it opened, slid to 19th place, while Bavette's Bar and Boeuf was called the 25th-best fine dining restaurant. The Purple Pig took 15th place in the everyday dining category.TripAdvisor determined its "Travelers' Choice" rankings by analyzing the quantity and quality of reviews for each establishment over a 12-month period.The everyday dining and fast casual categories were new additions this year.These were the top five restaurants in each category:1. Gabriel Kreuther, New York2. Daniel, New York3. Café Monarch, Scottsdale, Arizona4. Circa 1886 Restaurant, Charleston, South Carolina5. Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar, Memphis, Tennessee1. Panne & Vino, Miami Beach, Florida2. Mon Ami Gabi, Las Vegas3. Hog Island Oyster Company, San Francisco4. Phil's BBQ, San Diego5. Spice Symphony, New York1. Portillo's Hot Dogs, Chicago2. Earl of Sandwich, Las Vegas3. Shake Shack, New York4. Blaze Pizza, Orlando, Florida5. In-N-Out Burger, Los Angeles