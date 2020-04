Chicago chef Rick Bayless teaches how to cook with ramps

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If local restaurants were operating under normal circumstances, you can bet many of the city's best chefs would be proudly creating dishes featuring ramps on their menus. These spring onions are everywhere this time of year, but they don't last for long.That's why our Hungry Hound went foraging in a local forest preserve this week, gathering enough ramps for another "Six Foot Recipe" challenge with local chef, Rick Bayless.Place ramp leaves, parmesan, walnuts, (optional garlic clove), lemon juice, salt and pepper in the bowl of a food processor. With blender running, add the olive oil in a slow stream. Scrape down sides of bowl and repeat blending to get everything incorporated. Squeeze in lemon juice, combine. Either toss immediately with warm pasta or refrigerate.Simmer slowly over medium-low heat for about 10 minutes, until soft. Add 1 to 2 chopped chipotles, 1 to 2 tablespoons of lime juice and salt (about 1/2 teaspoon). Sauté peeled and deveined large shrimp in a couple of tablespoons of the ramp oil, and when almost done, scoop in several tablespoons of the ramp-chipotle solids. Add a big handful of chopped cilantro, toss everything together and you're ready to serve.It is illegal to forage for produce in the forest preserves, so your best bet is to seek them out from a local farm such as Green City Market Real Good Stuff Co. and Sauce and Bread Kitchen