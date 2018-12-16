Chicago chef wins Barilla's Pasta International Contest, named U.S Master of Pasta

CHICAGO (WLS) --A Chicago chef has a new title: U.S Master of Pasta! Carolina Diaz recently traveled to Milan, where she won Barilla's Pasta International Contest.
She joined ABC7 in the kitchen to share a fun and easy-to-make pasta dish.
Recipe:
Gemelli with Anchovy and Creamy Chickpeas
Ingredients:
1 box of Gemelli; cook according to instruction on the package
1/2 cup EVOO
2 cups Swiss Chard, roughly chopped
1 tbs Salt
1 cup Onion, Small diced
1 tbs Garlic, minced
1 tbs Anchovies, minced
2 cups Chickpeas, pureed with Juice of 1 lemon
15 Cherry tomatoes, cut in half
1 tbs White vinegar
2 cups Panko bread crumbs
1 tbs Butter
1 tbs Honey
Instructions:
-In a sizzling pan on high heat add the oil and swiss chard and salt and allow to char
-Reduce the heat to medium and add onion, garlic, anchovies, and white vinegar
-Add tomatoes and chick pea cream and allow all the flavors to melt together for 4 minutes
-Add cooked gemelli
-Use the starchy pasta water to thin out the chickpea cream and marry the sauce to the gemelli
-In a bowl toss panko and honey and toast in a 300F for 6 minutes
-Once the bread crumbs come out of the oven, very carefully, toss in honey and coat the breadcrumbs
-Use the sweetened bread crumbs to finish over the top of the dish.