Chicago distillery wants to add some spice to your holiday celebrations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One Chicago distillery doesn't think holiday celebrations are complete without hand-crafted cocktails.

Rhine Hall is a Chicago fruit brandy distiller, founded by a father-daughter duo in 2012.

General Manager Adira Hanna visited ABC7 to talk about Rhine Hall's holiday cocktail kits.

The distillery is located at 2010 W. Fulton St. in Chicago's West Loop, and offers cocktail classes or consultations. Classes start at $55 with a reservation, and consultations are per request with tickets starting at $125 per person.

This winter, guests can enjoy several Rhine Hall products and experiences to get in the holiday spirit. Hanna shared one of her recipes Saturday.

"The Dude" - Rhine Hall's White Russian

1 ounce Rhine Hall Pineapple Brandy

1 ounce Rhine Hall Coffee Liqueur
0.5 ounce cream or milk alternative
0.5 ounce simple syrup
3 dashes chocolate bitters
nutmeg

Preparation:

Shake with ice.
Double strain into a glass.
Garnish with grated nutmeg.

For more information, visit rhinehall.com.
