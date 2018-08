Chicago farmers markets guide 2018

SUNDAYS

Here is a list of some farmers markets in Chicago for the 2018 season.800 S. Desplaines St., ChicagoYear-round7 a.m. - 3 p.m.4700 S. King Dr., ChicagoJuly 8 - September 1610 a.m. - 2 p.m.500 S. Central Ave., ChicagoJuly 10 - September 112 p.m. - 7 p.m.50 W. Adams St., ChicagoMay 15 - October 307 a.m. - 3 p.m.3419 W. Ogden Ave., Chicago(Chicago Police station parking lot)August 14 - October 92:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.1333 N. Laramie Ave., ChicagoJuly 11 - September 122 p.m. - 7 p.m.11100 S. Cottage Grove Ave., ChicagoJuly 11 - October 317 a.m. - 1 p.m.200 W. 109th St., ChicagoAugust 29 - October 242:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.50 W. Washington St., ChicagoMay 10 - October 257 a.m. - 3 p.m.5900 W. Chicago Ave., ChicagoJuly 12-September 132 p.m. - 7 p.m.Division St. and Dearborn Pkwy., ChicagoMay 12 - October 277 a.m. - 1 p.m.1200 W. 76th St., ChicagoJuly 7 - September 1510 a.m. - 2 p.m.700 W. Armitage Ave., ChicagoJune 2 - October 277 a.m. - 1 p.m.Does not accept Link700 S. Dearborn St., ChicagoJune 16 - October 277 a.m. - 1 p.m.Does not accept Link