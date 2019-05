Chicago farmers markets guide 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here is a list of Chicago farmers markets and their schedules for the 2019 season.800 S. Desplaines St., ChicagoYear-round9 a.m. - 3 p.m.Free Admission4700 S. King Dr., ChicagoJuly 8 - September 1610 a.m. - 2 p.m.This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link MatchUnited Human Services Center, 1809 W. 51st St.May 6 - November 259 a.m. -1 p.m.This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link MatchLoyola Red Line Station, 6540 N. Sheridan Rd.June 3 - October 144 p.m. - 8 p.m.This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match1000 W. 35th St.July 15 - September 164 p.m. - 8 p.m.500 S. Central Ave., ChicagoJuly 9 - September 32 p.m. - 7 p.m.This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match50 W. Adams St., ChicagoMay 14 - October 297 a.m. - 2 p.m.This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match1333 N. Laramie Ave., ChicagoJuly 10 - September 42 p.m. - 7 p.m.This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match11100 S. Cottage Grove Ave., ChicagoJuly 10 - October 307 a.m. - 1 p.m.This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match200 W. 109th St., ChicagoAugust 28 - October 302:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match50 W. Washington St., ChicagoMay 9 - October 24 (No market July 4)7 a.m. - 2 p.m.This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match5900 W. Chicago Ave., ChicagoJuly 11 - September 52 p.m. - 7 p.m.3555 W. Ogden Ave.Year-round10 a.m. - 6 p.m.This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link MatchUnited Human Services Center, 1809 W. 51st St.May 3 - November 299 a.m. - 1 p.m.This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match7200 S. Ingleside Ave.June 21 - October 253 p.m. - 6 p.m.Division St. and Dearborn Pkwy., ChicagoMay 11 - October 267 a.m. - 1 p.m.This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match1219 W. 76th St. (New Location)at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Roller Skating and Bowling CenterJuly 13 - September 1410 a.m. - 2 p.m.This market accepts: Link/SNAP & Link Match700 W. Armitage Ave., ChicagoMay 25 - October 267 a.m. - 1 p.m.Does not accept Link700 S. Dearborn St., ChicagoJune 15 - October 267 a.m. - 1 p.m.Does not accept Link