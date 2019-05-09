Food & Drink

Chicago farmers markets open for season Thursday

Thursday morning marks the official kickoff to Chicago's farmers market season.

The market at Daley Plaza, 50 West Washington Street, is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. An Opening Ceremony will take place at 9 a.m.

The Chicago City Markets will sell seasonal produce, flowers, prepared foods and unique Chicago-made products. They will be available at Daley Plaza, the Maxwell Street Market and a dozen more markets across the city.

For more information and a complete list of farmers markets across Chicago, visit chicagocitymarkets.us.
