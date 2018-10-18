Chicago just can't shake the Second City moniker, it seems, even when it comes to the eternal deep dish vs. New York-style pizza debate.Travel site TripAdvisor released a list of the best pizza cities in America, and New York City took home the honors ahead of Chicago.The top 10 cities and their highest-rated pizzerias were:1. New York City; Bleecker Street Pizza2. Chicago; Lou Malnati's Pizzeria3. Las Vegas; Pizza Rock4. San Francisco; Tony's Pizza Napoletana5. Orlando, Florida; Red Oven Pizza Bakery6. Seattle; Serious Pie7. Boston; Regina Pizzeria8. San Diego; Filippi's Pizza Grotto9. Atlanta; Antico Pizza Napoletana10. Washington, D.C.; Pi PizzeriaAdding insult to injury, no Chicago pizzerias cracked the top 10 pizza joints in the nation, but New York's Bleecker Street Pizza was ranked No. 2. Regina Pizzeria in Boston is the single best place to grab a slice in the U.S., according to TripAdvisor.The ranking is based on TripAdvisor user reviews weighted by overall rating, amount of reviews and how recent the reviews were. Chains with more than 15 locations were not included.