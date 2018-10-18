FOOD & DRINK

In best pizza cities ranking, Chicago lands in No. 2 spot

EMBED </>More Videos

Travel site TripAdvisor released a list of the best pizza cities, and New York City took home the honors ahead of Chicago.

Jonathon Sadowski
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago just can't shake the Second City moniker, it seems, even when it comes to the eternal deep dish vs. New York-style pizza debate.

Travel site TripAdvisor released a list of the best pizza cities in America, and New York City took home the honors ahead of Chicago.

The top 10 cities and their highest-rated pizzerias were:

1. New York City; Bleecker Street Pizza
2. Chicago; Lou Malnati's Pizzeria
3. Las Vegas; Pizza Rock
4. San Francisco; Tony's Pizza Napoletana
5. Orlando, Florida; Red Oven Pizza Bakery
6. Seattle; Serious Pie

7. Boston; Regina Pizzeria
8. San Diego; Filippi's Pizza Grotto
9. Atlanta; Antico Pizza Napoletana
10. Washington, D.C.; Pi Pizzeria

Adding insult to injury, no Chicago pizzerias cracked the top 10 pizza joints in the nation, but New York's Bleecker Street Pizza was ranked No. 2. Regina Pizzeria in Boston is the single best place to grab a slice in the U.S., according to TripAdvisor.

The ranking is based on TripAdvisor user reviews weighted by overall rating, amount of reviews and how recent the reviews were. Chains with more than 15 locations were not included.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrestaurantpizzau.s. & worldChicagoNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Golden Girls cereal available at Target
Food and drinks: 4 new spots to try in Chicago
Burger King introduces 'Nightmare King' sandwich with green bun
Al's Beef celebrates 80 years by slinging 80-cent sandwiches Thursday
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
1 killed, 1 hurt in hit-and-run crash; witnesses say crash seemed intentional
Abducted 7-month-old girl found; Amber Alert canceled
What we know about disappearance of Wis. girl Jayme Closs
Hundreds of volunteers help Field Museum digitize archives, unlock history
JB Pritzker pushes back against racial discrimination claims
5 arrested after off-duty CPD officer detective at gunpoint in Edgewater
Father killed in Burnham motorcycle crash; 2 critically injured
President Trump threatens Mexico over migrant caravan
Show More
K-9 Dax tracks man charged with choking ex-girlfriend after break-in
Worker accused of peeing on line at pork processing plant
4-year-old boy shot in apparent case of road rage
Sex abuse victims sue all Illinois Catholic dioceses
More News