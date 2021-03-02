Chicago COVID: Indoor restaurant capacity increased to 50%, restrictions eased on fitness centers, bars

Restaurants can now increase capacity to 50% or 50 people effective immediately.
Two weeks ago, Chicago expanded indoor dining to 40% capacity for restaurants and officials said they would reassess after two weeks.
BACP Commisioner Escareno outlines increased restaurant capacity
"We have made incredible progress in recent weeks and months, and I thank our business community for their ongoing commitment to saving lives," said Mayor Lightfoot. "I am thrilled that we have reached 50% capacity, but I again call on all of our businesses and residents to double down on what works. We must remain diligent as we continue to move forward cautiously and responsibly."
RELATED: United Center COVID vaccine site appointments open Thursday, with more than 100K spots available
In addition to restaurants,fitness centers will be able to hold classes of up to 20 people and movie theatres and other performance venues will be able to go to 50 percent capacity or as many as 50 people.
Additionally, bars and restaurants can stay open until 1 a.m. and alcohol sales from liquor stores and other establishments with a Package Goods license can now continue until 11 p.m.