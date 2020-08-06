Chicago lakefront restaurants allowed to reopen with COVID-19 guidelines

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago restaurants east of Lake Shore Drive are now allowed to reopen with COVID-19 guidelines.
This affects at least five restaurants, including Castaways at North Avenue Beach and Reggie's at 63rd Street Beach.
The neighboring beaches are still closed.
"Restaurants and concessions impacted by the executive order that restricts activity on the lakefront, east of Lake Shore Drive, will now be allowed to open. Chicago Park District and City officials have engaged concessionaires during the past few months to determine when and how lakefront concessions can open safely given public health guidance.
"The Chicago Park District will use the same guidelines required by the City for all other businesses allowed to return to operations. The District is working with each concession on its plans to adhere to the City guidelines and prevent large gatherings. The actual list of concessions is fluid as these operators are currently weighing their options. Proprietors who decide to open can do so as early as this week provided the necessary health and safety procedures are put in place.
"With the exception of the harbors, golf courses, and trail, the lakefront, including beaches, remain closed. Lifting restrictions on lakefront concessions allows the City to maximize the use of outdoor space while supporting lakefront businesses. Lakefront restaurants with patios can accommodate seated dining service; grab and go concessions will require patrons to make their purchase and keep it moving."
