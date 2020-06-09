I-Team

Chicago man sees spike on website that connects customers with black-owned restaurants

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man is on a mission to support black-owned restaurants. He's connecting customers with cuisine through his website, "Black People Eats."

The idea is to get more people to come into neighborhoods like Bronzeville and give black restaurants like Peach's a chance. A Chicago man said he wanted to make it easy for people to find these restaurants, so he create blackpeopleeats.com.

It's more than just a website. Instead, the creator Jeremy Joyce called blackpeopleeats.com a movement, one that's picking up steam in ways he never would have imagined.

"Over the last week, it was like a surge. Our website even crashed," Joyce said. "I couldn't even believe it to be honest with you. I couldn't believe it, like wow!"

A couple of years ago, Joyce created the website to help people easily locate some of the best black-owned restaurants in major cities, including the Chicago area.

But he said the death of George Floyd has made people more aware of what black communities need in order to thrive.

"A lot of people are now opening their decision making to intentionally choose black restaurants," Joyce said. "Food is culture and that's one way we represent ourselves to the world."

Peach's restaurant in Bronzeville is one of the restaurants featured on blackpeopleeats.com. Cliff Rome, the chef and owner of Peach's, said he is grateful to be recognized on the site.

Rome said his restaurant serves, "shrimp and grits, the best in town. The best coffee in Chicago. We have a peach brand coffee-Catfish, grits and greens."

Rome said he wants everyone to give black-owned businesses a try. He believes it's a growing movement that people in the community and folks of all backgrounds should get behind.

"We need, want and got to have your support. The black community, especially Bronzeville, is so rich in history and culture," Rome said. "Come out and find out what we have to offer in your community."

Both the website creator and the owner of Peach's said supporting a black owned business is an easy way to show your support and feed your soul.
