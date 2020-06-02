Uptown restaurant provides free meals to CPS students amid week of protests

CHICAGO (WLS) -- When Chicago Public Schools stopped its food distribution program Monday, one Uptown restaurant, Urban Grill, stepped up to feed the kids in their neighborhood.
The restaurant received so much community support the first day, they've decided to keep it going.
"We just wanted to do our part in what's going on in the world and what better way, if you own a restaurant, than giving away free food," Co-owner Marcus Ward said.
Monday morning, the restaurant announced it was providing free meals from noon to 3 p.m. for CPS students.
"Once we put it on social media it spread like wildfire. Everyone was sharing it, tagging us, and they were coming in bringing kids - who were happy and smiling," Marcus Ward said. "We had lines out of the door a few times."
"At first we were just trying to do it for one day but it's turned into something bigger than what we ever imagined," Co-owner Brittany Ward said.
So much bigger, that it's lasting through Friday, all thanks to community donations.
"The feeling was overwhelming. I had one lady walk up to me and give me cash," Brittany Ward said. "I had multiple continuously giving me money. I'm getting chills thinking about it honestly."
Kids can choose between a hot dog, or boneless wings. Both options come with fries.
If you're a parent, you can pick up what you need for your kids - no questions asked.
"We're going to take you at your word and still make meals for you and take it back to the kids," Marcus Ward said.
Because at a time like this, Ward says it's important for kids to see people who look like them, doing good in the communities they live in.
"Back in the day I didn't see a lot of black owners, especially young fly guys out in the community," Ward added. "So I wanted to show my community, my people, that we're out here doing it."
To learn more about Urban Grill click here.
