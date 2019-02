Chicago Restaurant Week: Avli Taverna, Ella Elli

EMBED >More News Videos Chicago Restaurant Week begins on January 25. There are 10 of the best deals you can get, as chosen by our Hungry Hound.

Chicago Restaurant Week is a great time to taste the best the Windy City has to offer.A record number of restaurants are taking part this year, which means dining deals at nearly 400 of the Chicago area's hottest food locations, including more than 100 first-time participants and 45 suburban restaurants.Chef Louie Alexakis of Avli Taverna, a new Greek spot in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood, and Chef Dan Harris of Ella Elli, an Italian-Mediterranean restaurant in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood, joined ABC7 News at 11 to talk about their special offerings.Because of its success, Chicago Restaurant Week 2019 has been extended into a third week. Foodies can now make reservations through Tuesday, Feb. 12.For more information, visit www.choosechicago.com/restaurants/chicago-restaurant-week