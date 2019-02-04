Chicago Restaurant Week: Avli Taverna, Ella Elli

CHICAGO --Chicago Restaurant Week is a great time to taste the best the Windy City has to offer.
A record number of restaurants are taking part this year, which means dining deals at nearly 400 of the Chicago area's hottest food locations, including more than 100 first-time participants and 45 suburban restaurants.
Chef Louie Alexakis of Avli Taverna, a new Greek spot in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood, and Chef Dan Harris of Ella Elli, an Italian-Mediterranean restaurant in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood, joined ABC7 News at 11 to talk about their special offerings.
Because of its success, Chicago Restaurant Week 2019 has been extended into a third week. Foodies can now make reservations through Tuesday, Feb. 12.
For more information, visit www.choosechicago.com/restaurants/chicago-restaurant-week
RELATED: Chicago Restaurant Week 2019: Best deals, recommendations for reservations
RELATED: Chicago Restaurant Week 2019: Best international cooking, reservation recommendations