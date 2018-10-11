Chicago Wingz Around the World now open on the southwest side

A new spot to score chicken wings has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 7100 S. Western Ave. on the city's southwest side, the new arrival is called Chicago Wingz Around the World.
The chicken shop, which has other locations in the city, features over 30 wing flavors, inspired from nine countries, the eatery says on its website. Flavors include barbecue, bourbon, Buffalo, garlic, ginger, honey, jalapeno, jerk, lemon pepper, maple, Parmesan, ranch and teriyaki, among others.
Other menu offerings include chicken tenders, fried fish (catfish, perch or tilapia), jumbo shrimp and sides like coleslaw, fries and salad. Check out the full menu here.
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Chicago Wingz Around the World seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Yelper Kay J. wrote, "Great wings, fish, shrimp and customer service! Loved their garlic Parmesan, JerkQ and Bangin' Ranch sauces. I will frequent this new business as often as possible."
And Janice J. noted, "This spot did not disappoint. The wings were fire. The sauces were amazing. We tried the bacon ranch, Buffalo and garlic. I couldn't pick a favorite. The restaurant is clean and the service is good."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Chicago Wingz Around the World is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
