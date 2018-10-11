FOOD & DRINK

Chicago Wingz Around the World now open on the southwest side

Photo: Kay J./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score chicken wings has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 7100 S. Western Ave. on the city's southwest side, the new arrival is called Chicago Wingz Around the World.

The chicken shop, which has other locations in the city, features over 30 wing flavors, inspired from nine countries, the eatery says on its website. Flavors include barbecue, bourbon, Buffalo, garlic, ginger, honey, jalapeno, jerk, lemon pepper, maple, Parmesan, ranch and teriyaki, among others.

Other menu offerings include chicken tenders, fried fish (catfish, perch or tilapia), jumbo shrimp and sides like coleslaw, fries and salad. Check out the full menu here.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Chicago Wingz Around the World seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Yelper Kay J. wrote, "Great wings, fish, shrimp and customer service! Loved their garlic Parmesan, JerkQ and Bangin' Ranch sauces. I will frequent this new business as often as possible."

And Janice J. noted, "This spot did not disappoint. The wings were fire. The sauces were amazing. We tried the bacon ranch, Buffalo and garlic. I couldn't pick a favorite. The restaurant is clean and the service is good."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Chicago Wingz Around the World is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Little Caesars denies claim that they sell frozen DiGiorno pizzas as their own
Chicago's newest spots for pizza lovers
Alessi presents 'In the Kitchen': Joe Calabrese, of Zia's Trattoria
Union Full Board brings Detroit-style pizza, drinks and more to Wrigleyville
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Kanye West meets with Trump, says MAGA hat makes him 'feel like Superman'
Man charged with DUI after SUV slams into Oak Park businesses
Tropical Storm Michael Tracker: Storm charges into Southeast after slamming north Florida; 6 killed
Police investigating 2 carjackings, armed robbery on North Side
Man banned from gun range for pointing pistol at friend
Toddlers get a hold of crack cocaine at day care
When we typically see our first freeze in Chicago
2 Tenn. men accused of raping 9-month-old and filming it
Show More
VIDEO: Indiana dad finds mold in 3-year-old's Capri Sun
Prosecutors: Father helped daughter in murder-suicide plot
Police called on black man babysitting white children
Secret, solar-powered tunnel found on US-Mexico border
Little Caesars denies claim that they sell frozen DiGiorno pizzas as their own
More News