Chicago's 3 newest spots for modern American cuisine

Eleven Eleven
1111 W. Lake St., West Town
Photo: trey w./Yelp
Eleven Eleven is a wine bar and New American spot that says it aims to "deliver fun, thoughtful food paired alongside wines from some of the best under-the-radar farmers and winemakers," per its website.
The curated wine list includes a global selection of reds, whites, sparkling and rose wines. For food, expect menu options like Italian beef tartare, seared scallops, aged cheddar grilled cheese and wood-grilled leeks. Here's the full menu.
It's still early days for Eleven Eleven, which has just three reviews on Yelp thus far.
Yelper Naywri W., who reviewed the new establishment on Aug. 22, wrote, "Me and my friend came in and we just had a glass of sparkling white wine from Italy. It has a small menu. It also has a second floor and a rooftop. The staff was great and the music wasn't too loud."
Yelper Madison O. wrote, "Popped in for a glass of wine on our way to dinner. Such a great spot. Service was amazing. We ordered cheese and charcuterie -- they paired the wines with our order. Highly recommend!"
Eleven Eleven is open from 5-10:30 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and 5 p.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
Etta
1840 W. North Ave., Bucktown
Photo: etta/Yelp
Etta is a New American spot headed by chef Danny Grant, formerly of Ria and Maple & Ash.
Much of the fare is wood fired on the open hearth that can be seen by visitors. Expect notable menu options like cavatelli Bolognese; wood-fired chicken with lemon and thyme; and hearth-glazed spring lamb with summer squash. Pizzas include wild mushroom with goat cheese, pepperoni with buffalo mozzarella, among others.
Thirsty? Try one of the numerous signature cocktails on offer, such as the Have Mercy with amaro, Jamaican bitters and scotch rinse, or the Banana Hammock with sherry. Visit Etta's website for the full menu.
Etta is off to a promising start with four stars out of 39 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Dipangi P., who visited the restaurant on Aug. 29, wrote, "Out of everything we ordered, I have to say my favorite was the focaccia bread with the ricotta spread that came with honey and truffle oil. It was amazing and I highly recommend it to start."
And Angela G. wrote, "Amazing food. Pasta melted in my mouth, absolutely delicious. Service was friendly and attentive. Very much enjoyed the summer squash salad as well."
Etta is open from 5-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 5-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
80 Proof
1500 N. Wells St., Old Town
Photo: 80 Proof/Yelp
80 Proof is a bar and New American spot that comes courtesy of the Four Corners hospitality group and is a refresh of SteakBar, with a new look and updated menu, reports Eater Chicago.
Check out menu options like the rum-glazed Brussels sprouts, beet Caprese bowl with fresh mozzarella, whiskey-marinated steak sliders and the bourbon brisket sandwich. (Find the full menu here.)
Pair your meal with beer, a cocktail or shareable drinks like the Mega Mule (Svedka vodka, lime and Owen's ginger beer) served in a 96-ounce mug. Brunch is available from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
80 Proof appears to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood with a current rating of four stars out of 26 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Courtney M., who reviewed it on Sept. 1, wrote, "I was blown away by the service and atmosphere at this place. Absolutely amazing set up from the enormous amounts of all you can eat food, quality of food, music and atmosphere, drinks and staff. I will definitely be back and recommend this place."
80 Proof is open from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on Tuesday-Friday, 10-3 a.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)