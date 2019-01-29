Chicago's 5 favorite spots to find budget-friendly Korean food

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Korean restaurants around Chicago, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.
1. Del Seoul
Photo: LIVIA G./Yelp
Topping the list is Del Seoul. Located at 2568 N. Clark St. (between Wrightwood Avenue and Deming Place) in the Park West, the Korean, Asian fusion and New American spot is the most popular affordable Korean restaurant in Chicago, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,937 reviews on Yelp.
2. Rice'n Bread
Photo: Rice'n bread/Yelp
Next up is Lakeview's Rice'N Bread, situated at 3435 N. Sheffield Ave. (between Newport Avenue and Clark Street). With 4.5 stars out of 288 reviews on Yelp, the Korean, Asian fusion and breakfast and brunch spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.
3. Forastero
Photo: STEVE T./Yelp
Old Town's Forastero, located at 449 W. North Ave. (between Hudson and Cleveland avenues), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable Korean and Asian fusion spot, which offers tacos and more, 4.5 stars out of 272 reviews.
4. Susie's Noon Hour Grill
Photo: SHUANG Z./Yelp
Susie's Noon Hour Grill, a Korean and breakfast and brunch spot in Rogers Park, is another much-loved, budget-friendly go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 267 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6930 N. Glenwood Ave. to see for yourself.
5. Bibim Town
Photo: SOOJUNG P./Yelp
Last but not least, there's Bibim Town, a Edgewater Beach favorite, which has earned five stars out of 73 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the Korean spot by heading over to 5357 N. Broadway St.