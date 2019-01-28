FOOD & DRINK

Chicago's 5 top spots to indulge in seafood

Photo: Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to sample the best seafood around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end seafood sources in Chicago, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab



Photo: joe's seafood, prime steak & stone crab/Yelp

Topping the list is Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab. Located at 60 E. Grand Ave. (between Wabash Avenue and Rush Street) in Near North, the steakhouse, which offers seafood and more, is the most popular high-end seafood spot in Chicago, boasting 4.5 stars out of 2,218 reviews on Yelp.

2. Bavette's Bar & Boeuf



Photo: shauna j./Yelp

Next up is River North's Bavette's Bar & Boeuf, situated at 218 W. Kinzie St. With 4.5 stars out of 2,092 reviews on Yelp, the steakhouse and bar, which offers seafood and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

3. Maple & Ash



Photo: maple & ash/Yelp

The Near North's Maple & Ash, located at 8 W. Maple St. (between Dearborn and State streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy steakhouse and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers seafood and more, 4.5 stars out of 993 reviews.

4. Prime & Provisions



Photo: prime & provisions/Yelp

Prime & Provisions, a steakhouse and traditional American spot that offers seafood and more in the Loop, is another much-loved, pricey go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 912 Yelp reviews. Head over to 222 N. La Salle St. (between Haddock Place and Lasalle Street) to see for yourself.

5. The Capital Grille



Photo: the capital grille/Yelp

Last but not least, over in River East, check out The Capital Grille, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 734 reviews on Yelp. Treat yourself at the wine bar and steakhouse, which offers seafood and more, by heading over to 633 N. St. Clair St.
