Food & Drink

Chicago Black Restaurant Week kicks off with more than 30 restaurants in city, suburbs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunday kicks off Chicago Black Restaurant Week in the city and some surrounding suburbs.

This year, more than 30 businesses are participating in the 5th annual showcase of black-owned eateries around Chicagoland.

Organizers said they created this week as a way to encourage diversity in restaurants highlighted around the city and encourage people to try them out.

Deals will be offered at participating locations through Sunday, February 16.

For more information and for a list of participating restaurants visit: Chiblackrestaurantweek.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagocook countybusinessblack historyrestaurant
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Winter Advisory issued; up to 3 inches of snow predicted
'Armed' man fatally shot by police in Lake View on North Side: CPD
Man killed, 7-year-old girl injured in Humboldt Park shooting: police
2nd NYPD officer shot in the Bronx; suspect in custody
Chicago mayor announces 15 percent drop in city carbon emissions
2 teens charged in death of South Side store owner shot during robbery
Chicago AccuWeather: Up to 3 inches of snow, light rain Sunday
Show More
From Pitt to '1917,' what to anticipate at Oscars
How to avoid popular winter scams like online dating, home improvement: BBB
Man accused of driving van into FL GOP voter registration tent
Auto Show brings almost 1K vehicles to Chicago
Daily Herald: Police deals with Ring doorbells raise privacy concerns
More TOP STORIES News