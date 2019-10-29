Food & Drink

Chicago's Taste of the Nation, benefiting 'No Kid Hungry,' celebrates 30 years

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The annual Taste of the Nation in Chicago is celebrating 30 years!

The food fest brings together some of Chicago best known chefs and bartenders to help end childhood hunger in America.

Thai Dang from HaiSous Vietnamese Kitchen will be serving up some Thai food at the event. He joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio for a sneak peek.

The Taste of the Nation event is Friday November 8 at Revel Fulton Market.

Tickets are $110 in advance and bump up to $140 at the door.

All of the proceeds from Taste of the Nation go to "No Kid Hungry."

For more information, visit Chicago's Taste of the Nation website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagoeventshunger
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPS, CTU meet for 16 hours, no deal; talks continue for 13th day
Former President Barack, Michelle Obama kick off annual summit in Chicago
Trump criticizes Johnson, Chicago in speech; Lightfoot, Johnson hit back
Grandfather charged in death of Ind. toddler killed in cruise ship fall
Woman charged in connection with boyfriend's suicide
Walgreens to close half of in-store clinics, open Jenny Craig sites
Boy, 15, shot on CTA bus after argument in South Chicago
Show More
New concerns over 'dip powder' manicures
Multiple homes catch fire after plane crashes into NJ neighborhood
Toddler struck, killed in Lisle driveway
Alex Trebek surprises man with autism with phone call
Woman battling rare disease in search of liver donor
More TOP STORIES News