Chicago's Taste of the Nation, benefiting 'No Kid Hungry,' celebrates 30 years

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The annual Taste of the Nation in Chicago is celebrating 30 years!
The food fest brings together some of Chicago best known chefs and bartenders to help end childhood hunger in America.
Thai Dang from HaiSous Vietnamese Kitchen will be serving up some Thai food at the event. He joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio for a sneak peek.
The Taste of the Nation event is Friday November 8 at Revel Fulton Market.
Tickets are $110 in advance and bump up to $140 at the door.
All of the proceeds from Taste of the Nation go to "No Kid Hungry."
For more information, visit Chicago's Taste of the Nation website.
