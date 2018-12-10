Chicago's top 3 toy stores, ranked

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top toy stores in Chicago, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for toy stores.
1. Rotofugi
Photo: RUTH W./Yelp
Topping the list is Rotofugi. Located at 2780 N. Lincoln Ave. (between Kenmore Avenue and Diversey Pky) in Wrightwood Neighbors, the toy store and art gallery is the highest rated toy store in Chicago, boasting 4.5 stars out of 207 reviews on Yelp.
If you're on the hunt for collectible Kid Robot and Funko, Japanese vinyl figurines or funkopops like Power Rangers and Ninja Turtles, you'll find all that and more at this shop. Named one of the "World's Greatest Toy Stores" by Travel + Leisure, this shop's window actually features a sign asking, "Are you a toy nerd?"
2. Play
Photo: KATHERINE A./Yelp
Next up is Logan Square's Play, situated at 3109 W. Logan Blvd. With five stars out of 58 reviews on Yelp, the toy store has proven to be a local favorite.
With hand-picked toys, books and games, the store's mission "is to make life more playful" for kids and adults, according to its website. Expect to find board games, outdoor games, lego sets and Star Wars trivia books. You'll even find a pretend play section that boasts princess hats, firemen helmets and fake food. There's engineering and doctor sets for girls as well as empowering books about female heroes like Maya Angelou, Frida Kahlo and Amelia Earhart.
3. American Science & Surplus
Photo: BONNIE E./Yelp
Gladstone Park's American Science & Surplus, located at 5316 N. Milwaukee Ave. (between Central and Parkside avenues), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the toy store, arts and crafts and education spot 4.5 stars out of 156 reviews.
This no-frills store, founded by Al Luebbers in 1937, aims to offer "incredible stuff, at unbelievable prices" and gifts that inspire a giggle or a "Gee whiz!" according to its website. You'll find an array of science kits, games and puzzles, plush toys and floppets, glow-in-the-dark items, lego contraptions kits and more.