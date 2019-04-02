Chicago's top 5 comedy clubs, ranked

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top comedy clubs in Chicago, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for laughs.
1. The Second City Theatre
Photo: George W./Yelp
Topping the list is The Second City Theatre. Located at 1616 N. Wells St. (between Concord Lane and North Avenue) in Old Town Triangle, the comedy club and performing art spot is the most popular comedy club in Chicago, boasting four stars out of 1,088 reviews on Yelp.
2. Trickery
Photo: Trickery/Yelp
Next up is Lake View East's Trickery, situated at 3453 N. Halsted (between Newport and Cornelia avenues). With five stars out of 75 reviews on Yelp, the comedy club, performing art and magician spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. CSz Theater Chicago
Photo: CSz Theater Chicago/Yelp
CSz Theater Chicago, a comedy club and performing art spot in Lakeview, is another go-to, with four stars out of 220 Yelp reviews. Head over to 929 W. Belmont Ave. (between Wilton Avenue and Clark Street) to see for yourself.
4. UP Comedy Club
Photo: Orville B./Yelp
Over in Old Town Triangle, check out UP Comedy Club, which has earned four stars out of 175 reviews on Yelp. You can find the comedy club at 230 W. North Ave., Floor 3.
5. BATSU! Chicago
Photo: Heather S./Yelp
Finally, there's BATSU! Chicago, an Old Town favorite with 4.5 stars out of 57 reviews. Stop by 1531 North Wells Street to hit up the next time you're in the mood.
---
