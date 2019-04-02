Food & Drink

Chicago's top 5 comedy clubs, ranked

Trickery. | Photo: Ivy G./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to check out the best comedy clubs near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top comedy clubs in Chicago, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for laughs.


1. The Second City Theatre




Photo: George W./Yelp

Topping the list is The Second City Theatre. Located at 1616 N. Wells St. (between Concord Lane and North Avenue) in Old Town Triangle, the comedy club and performing art spot is the most popular comedy club in Chicago, boasting four stars out of 1,088 reviews on Yelp.

2. Trickery




Photo: Trickery/Yelp

Next up is Lake View East's Trickery, situated at 3453 N. Halsted (between Newport and Cornelia avenues). With five stars out of 75 reviews on Yelp, the comedy club, performing art and magician spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. CSz Theater Chicago




Photo: CSz Theater Chicago/Yelp

CSz Theater Chicago, a comedy club and performing art spot in Lakeview, is another go-to, with four stars out of 220 Yelp reviews. Head over to 929 W. Belmont Ave. (between Wilton Avenue and Clark Street) to see for yourself.

4. UP Comedy Club




Photo: Orville B./Yelp

Over in Old Town Triangle, check out UP Comedy Club, which has earned four stars out of 175 reviews on Yelp. You can find the comedy club at 230 W. North Ave., Floor 3.

5. BATSU! Chicago




Photo: Heather S./Yelp

Finally, there's BATSU! Chicago, an Old Town favorite with 4.5 stars out of 57 reviews. Stop by 1531 North Wells Street to hit up the next time you're in the mood.
  • Portable enough to easily take to the park, Weber's 14-inch Smokey Joe charcoal grill holds up to five burgers for a no-fuss barbeque, anytime. Get grilling
  • This neoprene wine tote allows you to comfortably carry up to three bottles of wine, complete with a chill pack to keep em cool. Wine time
  • Take your picnic style up a notch with an elegant and functional "market basket" picnic tote that's lightweight, insulated, and available in 12 lively colors. Take it to go


---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagohoodline
TOP STORIES
Chicago voters to decide between Lightfoot, Preckwinkle
LAPD explains stampede at Nipsey Hussle vigil
2 women killed, man wounded in Greater Grand Crossing shooting
Lithuanian man flies alone on huge plane to Italy
Lunchables releases breakfast line called Brunchables
Jet lag might be good for the brain
Boy says he traded Xbox and offered yard work to get mom car
Show More
Mexico border shutdown may cause US to run out of avocados in 3 weeks
2019 measles cases in US surpass last year's total count
Children, elderly woman found living in 'deplorable' conditions in Dixmoor
LIVE COVERAGE: Deadly KMCO chemical plant fire in Crosby
Women suing over hidden cameras in operating delivery rooms
More TOP STORIES News