Chicago's top 5 eateries to savor Filipino fare

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Filipino restaurants around Chicago, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to get your fix.
1. Ruby's Fast Food
Photo: Steven B./Yelp
Topping the list is Ruby's Fast Food. Located at 3740 W Montrose Ave. (between Hamlin & Lawndale avenues) in Albany Park, the Filipino spot is the highest rated Filipino restaurant in Chicago, boasting 4.5 stars out of 205 reviews on Yelp.
Ruby's goes buffet style on the weekends, and the establishment is cash only, which is easy to plan for since its most popular plates are priced at $5.75.
2. Isla Pilipina
Photo: Simon G./Yelp
Next up is Lincoln Square's Isla Pilipina, situated at 2501 W Lawrence Ave. (between Artesian & Western avenues). With four stars out of 665 reviews on Yelp, the Filipino spot has proven to be a local favorite.
If you're at a loss of what to try, consider the Pancit Palabok (tofu sauce made with garlic, fish and onions garnished with calamari and scrambled egg over thin noodles), the Pinakbet (kabucha squash, pork, and vegetable dish sauteed in a shrimp brine paste), or the Mixed Adobo (chunks of chicken and pork marinated in a special sauce of garlic, vinegar, and black peppercorn).
3. Uncle Mike's Place
Photo: Trish A./Yelp
West Town's Uncle Mike's Place, located at 1700 W Grand Ave. (between Paulina Street & Hermitage Avenue), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the American and Filipino brunch and breakfast spot four stars out of 545 reviews.
Uncle Mike's boasts a "traditional Filipino breakfast," and its number one menu item is its marinated skirt steak.
4. Kubo Chicago
Photo: Kubo Chicago/Yelp
Over in Lake View, check out Kubo Chicago, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 55 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Filipino and traditional American bar and restaurant at 1232 W Belmont Ave. (between Lakewood & Racine avenues).
According to Yelper Kristy V., "The skinny egg rolls are really good! Never had them cooked that way, but glad they did something different with it. The entrees were equally good and made me feel at home."
5. Merla's Kitchen
Photo: Josh R./Yelp
Finally, there's Merla's Kitchen, a North Park favorite with four stars out of 94 reviews. Stop by 5207 N Kimball Ave. (between Foster & Berwyn avenues) to hit up the eatery next time you're in the mood for Filipino food.
Merla's is known for its empanadas, and other popular items include the Lechon Kawali (chunks of Pork Belly braised then deep fried till crispy, served with Asian slaw and lechon sauce), the Chicken Afritada (diced chicken, potatoes, red bell peppers, green olives, simmered in tomato sauce), and the tilapia platter.