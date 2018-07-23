FOOD & DRINK

Chick-fil-A testing make-at-home meal kits in Atlanta

EMBED </>More Videos

Now you can make Chick-fil-A at home. (Chick-fil-A)

Chick-fil-A is allowing their customers to become chefs with new make at home meal kits.

The fast food chain said the kits will be available in 150 Atlanta-area restaurants beginning August 27 for a limited time. Chick-fil-A is using the limited release to help decide whether they will introduce the kits nationwide. Customers outside of Atlanta can express their interest in the kits through Chick-fil-A's website.

Atlanta-area customers can pick up the meal kits in the drive-thru or at the counter, with no subscription or advance planning required. The kits will serve two people and cost $15.89.

The recipes shown on Chick-fil-A's website include chicken parmesan, chicken enchiladas, chicken flatbread, pan roasted chicken and crispy Dijon chicken, which resembles the restaurant's famous fried chicken.

Chick-fil-A said the meal kits should take 30 minutes to prepare.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodchick-fil-achickenfast food restaurant
FOOD & DRINK
Company offers discounts on imperfect-looking produce
Ritz Cracker recall: Some products pose salmonella concerns
Izakaya at Momotaro features playful take on Japanese cuisine
Home Run Inn Pizza CEO Joe Perrino dies
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Coast Guard raises duck boat that sank in Missouri, killing 17
1 killed, 1 wounded in Chicago Heights crash
VIDEO: Robbery suspect hits employee of Back of the Yards gas station
Sailor remains missing as Race to Mackinac comes to an end
Sheriff: Parking spot shooting fits 'stand your ground' law
Girl, 15, and boyfriend, 18, charged with plotting to kill family
Inspector warned duck boat company of design flaws last year
2 in custody after suspicious death in Lake Villa
Show More
Man firing into Toronto cafes kills 2, injures 13
City repaves 100 miles of Chicago streets
Best 'In My Feelings' challenge? Dentist's dance goes viral
Woman impaled by beach umbrella in Maryland
PHOTOS: Suspect, former Bush doctor moments before fatal shooting
More News