Chinatown's new Volar Salon offers updos, straightening and more

A new hair salon has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 2257 S. Wentworth Ave., the new arrival is called Volar Salon.
The salon's website proclaims its mission is "to upgrade the industry, one hairdresser at a time." With more than 30 years of combined experience, the stylists at this Chinatown spot aim to up your style game with cuts suited to your personality. Expect cut, color and styling services, ranging from updos to keratin straightening.
Volar Salon has gotten good reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.
Edgar P., who reviewed the new spot on Feb. 15, wrote, "I've been a client of Al's for well over five years. He always does a great job, which is why I've stayed with him for so long. I'm really glad that he's been able to open his own salon."
Yelper Xiaolang W. added, "Al is my favorite barber/hairstylist in the town. He's so good at hair coloring he's like a color magician."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Volar Salon is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
