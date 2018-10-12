Chinese eats: 3 new spots to try in Chicago

Original Steams
2428 S. Wallace St., Chinatown
Photo: cook s./Yelp
Original Steams is a Cantonese restaurant that offers live lobster, king crab and other seafood specialties. Expect steamed dishes prepared right in front of you.
The extensive menu features seafood plates that include sea bass, Chinese perch, flounder and eel; shellfish options like mussels, oysters, scallops and abalone; and beef, poultry and lamb entrees. Check out the full menuhere.
Original Steams is off to a strong start with five stars out of five reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Bob N., who reviewed the new restaurant on Oct. 5, wrote, "This place is an alternative to the traditional hot pot restaurants that are practically a dime a dozen in Chicago nowadays. The main difference here is that you steam cook everything."
Cook S. noted, "I went to Original Steams for dinner and wow, it sure is different. We would order plates of seafood and they would steam it up in front of us. It's like hot pot but steam! I love it, a lot less oily then hot pot and a lot healthier."
Original Steams is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. daily.
Happy Panda
1343 W. 18th St., Pilsen
Photo: happy panda/Yelp
Happy Panda is a Cantonese and Mandarin spot that provides economically pleasing options and fresh ingredients, per its website.
Expect to find chicken, beef, seafood and vegetarian fare as well as lo mein, fried rice, chow mein and chef specialties. Favorites like orange chicken, Sichuan beef and kung pao shrimp are also on offer. Check out the full menu here.
With a four-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp, Happy Panda has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Jill O., who reviewed it on Sept. 10, wrote, "The food is so yummy and the portions are very generous for the price. With Chinatown nearby, I believe this place can compete. Definitely exceeds my expectations for neighborhood Chinese takeout."
Jaclyn W. noted, "I thought the food was delicious. The fried rice had great flavor, I also liked the sesame chicken, and they give you a good amount. The crab rangoon was also very tasty."
Happy Panda is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
Grandee Cuisine
215 E. Grand Ave., Streeterville
Photo: vincent k./Yelp
Grandee Cuisine is a dim sum and Cantonese spot that recently took over the menu and location of MingHin Cuisine.
Look for dim sum options such as pan-fried turnip cake, deep-fried sesame balls, octopus with curry sauce and chicken feet with special sauce. Entrees include deep-fried pigeon, Hong Kong-style Dungeness crab, salt and pepper lobster and an oxtail casserole. The full menu can be seen here.
Grandee Cuisine currently holds four stars out of 54 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Miss A., who visited Grandee Cuisine on Sept. 23, wrote, "Happiness is finding out the little cousin restaurant of MingHin Cuisine is a hidden gem of Streeterville. ... Pricing is affordable and good chance you will have yummy leftovers to make a second meal out of. Needless to say, I'll be back and very soon!"
Ward W. added, "Fresh, clean, healthy and full of flavor without being overwhelmed. Everything I've ordered, I've been very thrilled with. A lot of detail and precision goes into each dish."
Grandee Cuisine is open from 8:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.