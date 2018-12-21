FOOD & DRINK

Christmas Club, holiday pop up bar, open until Jan. 1 in Lakeview

Photo: Christmas Club/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new bar and pop-up restaurant has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 3462 N. Clark St. in Lakeview, the newcomer is called Christmas Club.

"Eat, drink and be merry," proclaims the bar's website. Expect a mix of Christmas songs, an ugly sweater wall and snacks like snow balls (doughnuts with powdered sugar), fried ravioli and popcorn chicken. View the snacks menu.

Get your holiday cheer on with creative cocktails like Blanco Navidad (with tequila, coconut milk, fresh lime and Triple Sec); Cousin Eddie's Eggnog (with Rumchata and Jameson) and How the Grinch Stole Country Club (made with vodka, melon liqueur and fresh lemonade). Check out the complete list of libations.

With a 3.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has made a promising start.

Sherri T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 6, wrote, "I know the bling of the other holiday popup bars is impressive, but you do not want to miss Christmas Club's whipped cream and cookie-topped Cousin Eddie's Egg Nog in souvenir moose mugs!"

Yelper Maxine T. wrote, "I love Christmas pop up bars like this one in Wrigley! It's so fun and festive and gets you in the mood for the holidays! I ordered three of the Cousin Eddie's Eggnog that came in a cute cup and one of the how the Grinch Has Stole Country Club. Both drinks were good!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Christmas Club is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on weekdays and noon-3 a.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
New pet grooming spot, Kriser's Natural Pet, now open in Roscoe Village
International food options abound at Golf Glen Mall
Golf Glen Mart offers a global variety of food options
Budweiser looking into making drinks infused with pot
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Funeral for fallen CPD Officer Conrad Gary
Search continues for woman missing in Lake Michigan
Missing Colorado woman likely died at home, fiance charged
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Dancing FBI agent who shot man at Denver bar pleads guilty
John Wayne Gacy victims remembered on 40th anniversary of arrest
Government shutdown would 'last for a very long time,' Trump says
Justice Ginsburg has surgery to remove malignant growths
Show More
Suspect in graffiti on Meek Mill's grandmother's house caught on camera
DASHCAM VIDEO: Officer stops sleeping, wrong-way driver in Michigan
Toddler left in car overnight after party dies
Big holiday travel day on tap Friday at O'Hare, Midway
2 men accused of planning to turn 12-year-old into prostitute
More News