A new bar and pop-up restaurant has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 3462 N. Clark St. in Lakeview, the newcomer is called Christmas Club.
"Eat, drink and be merry," proclaims the bar's website. Expect a mix of Christmas songs, an ugly sweater wall and snacks like snow balls (doughnuts with powdered sugar), fried ravioli and popcorn chicken. View the snacks menu.
Get your holiday cheer on with creative cocktails like Blanco Navidad (with tequila, coconut milk, fresh lime and Triple Sec); Cousin Eddie's Eggnog (with Rumchata and Jameson) and How the Grinch Stole Country Club (made with vodka, melon liqueur and fresh lemonade). Check out the complete list of libations.
With a 3.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has made a promising start.
Sherri T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 6, wrote, "I know the bling of the other holiday popup bars is impressive, but you do not want to miss Christmas Club's whipped cream and cookie-topped Cousin Eddie's Egg Nog in souvenir moose mugs!"
Yelper Maxine T. wrote, "I love Christmas pop up bars like this one in Wrigley! It's so fun and festive and gets you in the mood for the holidays! I ordered three of the Cousin Eddie's Eggnog that came in a cute cup and one of the how the Grinch Has Stole Country Club. Both drinks were good!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Christmas Club is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on weekdays and noon-3 a.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Christmas Club, holiday pop up bar, open until Jan. 1 in Lakeview
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News