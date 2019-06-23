Food & Drink

City Barbeque masters Carolina Style BBQ

By Rachel Davis
City Barbeque joined ABC7 to show us their skills on the grill.

For more information, visit www.citybbq.com

Recipe: City Barbeque's Smoked Pork Shoulder

Ingredients:

Raw Pork Shoulder - around 9 pounds


Rub Seasoning:

cup brown sugar

cup paprika

1 tablespoon black pepper

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Preparation:

City BBQ Rub (or your seasonings of choice)

Place Pork Shoulder in a full pan or roasting pan and season entire pork shoulder with rub.

When Shoulder is completely rubbed place into a 225 degree preheated smoker with hickory wood.

Smoke for approximately nine to ten hours, until internal temperature is 195 degrees at the thickest part of the shoulder.

(For pork shoulders smaller than 9 pounds 46-60minutes per pound of pork you are cooking)

Wrap in butcher paper or plastic wrap and hold hot if enjoying later, or can be pulled once off the smoker.

Recipe: Lolo's Pulled Pork Sandwich

Ingredients: Pulled Pork, Swine Wine (Vinegar BBQ Sauce), Creamy Coleslaw, Potato Bun

Preparation: Pulled Pork is marinated in Swine Wine, topped with Creamy Cole slaw. Served on a bun.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagodowners grovegrillbbqgrillingbarbecue
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, several injured in bar shooting in South Bend, Indiana
Chicago area immigrants on edge as Trump delays ICE raids by 2 weeks
Sentencing looms in Charlottesville attack; man seeks mercy
Armed men rob 10 people at NW Side bar
NY man becomes 11th to die on Dominican Republic vacation
Chicago AccuWeather: Heavy morning, afternoon showers Sunday
Baby formula sold at Walmart recalled, may contain metal
Show More
University Park residents angry, fearful over lead-tainted water
Tiny home buyers: Small dream ends in a big nightmare
7 dead in collision with several motorcycles, pickup truck
Mother-in-law wears wedding gown to son's ceremony
Man faces attempted murder charge after hitting girlfriend with beer can, choking her: prosecutors
More TOP STORIES News