City Barbeque masters Carolina Style BBQ

joined ABC7 to show us their skills on the grill.For more information, visit www.citybbq.com City Barbeque's Smoked Pork Shouldercup brown sugarcup paprika1 tablespoon black pepper1 tablespoon salt1 tablespoon chili powder1 tablespoon garlic powder1 tablespoon onion powder1 teaspoon cayenne pepperCity BBQ Rub (or your seasonings of choice)Place Pork Shoulder in a full pan or roasting pan and season entire pork shoulder with rub.When Shoulder is completely rubbed place into a 225 degree preheated smoker with hickory wood.Smoke for approximately nine to ten hours, until internal temperature is 195 degrees at the thickest part of the shoulder.(For pork shoulders smaller than 9 pounds 46-60minutes per pound of pork you are cooking)Wrap in butcher paper or plastic wrap and hold hot if enjoying later, or can be pulled once off the smoker.Lolo's Pulled Pork SandwichPulled Pork, Swine Wine (Vinegar BBQ Sauce), Creamy Coleslaw, Potato BunPulled Pork is marinated in Swine Wine, topped with Creamy Cole slaw. Served on a bun.