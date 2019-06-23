City Barbeque joined ABC7 to show us their skills on the grill.
For more information, visit www.citybbq.com
Recipe: City Barbeque's Smoked Pork Shoulder
Ingredients:
Raw Pork Shoulder - around 9 pounds
Rub Seasoning:
cup brown sugar
cup paprika
1 tablespoon black pepper
1 tablespoon salt
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon onion powder
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Preparation:
City BBQ Rub (or your seasonings of choice)
Place Pork Shoulder in a full pan or roasting pan and season entire pork shoulder with rub.
When Shoulder is completely rubbed place into a 225 degree preheated smoker with hickory wood.
Smoke for approximately nine to ten hours, until internal temperature is 195 degrees at the thickest part of the shoulder.
(For pork shoulders smaller than 9 pounds 46-60minutes per pound of pork you are cooking)
Wrap in butcher paper or plastic wrap and hold hot if enjoying later, or can be pulled once off the smoker.
Recipe: Lolo's Pulled Pork Sandwich
Ingredients: Pulled Pork, Swine Wine (Vinegar BBQ Sauce), Creamy Coleslaw, Potato Bun
Preparation: Pulled Pork is marinated in Swine Wine, topped with Creamy Cole slaw. Served on a bun.
City Barbeque masters Carolina Style BBQ
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News