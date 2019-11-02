CHICAGO (WLS) -- It may be cold outside, but you can stay warm in style!
City Winery at the Riverwalk's heated domes are now open for business! The domes offer guests private outdoor seating and shelter on the Riverwalk. Dome reservations last two-and-a-half hours and are $85 per person which includes a $60 food and beverage minimum spend.
Reservations are required.
For more details, visit https://www.opentable.com/city-winery-chicago-at-the-riverwalk or http://www.citywinery.com/
City Winery at the Riverwalk is located at 11 W. Riverwalk South in Chicago.
City Winery Chicago Riverwalk brings back popular heated domes for the fall season
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News