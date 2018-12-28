Coffee Lab & Roasters makes Lakeview debut, with coffee, tea and more

A new bakery, offering coffee, tea, sandwiches and more, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 2823 N. Lincoln Ave. in Lakeview, the fresh arrival is called Coffee Lab & Roasters.
The spot offers regular coffee, lattes, cappuccinos, espresso and more. It also serves sandwiches, like the chipotle turkey melt, as well as scones, bagels, cookies and more. (View the full menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, the new bakery is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Sarah H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 20, wrote, "I highly recommend their chai or matcha lattes for any non-coffee drinkers. Coffee Lab also has a few food items like breakfast sandwiches, pastries, cookies and honey bites. "
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Coffee Lab & Roasters is open from 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
