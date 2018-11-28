FOOD & DRINK

Colectivo brings coffee and tea and more to downtown Evanston

Photo: Jason C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Coffee and tea fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Called Colectivo, the newcomer is located at 716 Church St. in downtown Evanston.

The spot offers coffee, light eats and beer. Try the dulce de leche latte with caramel and cinnamon, the baked oatmeal with seasonal fruit and dairy/non-dairy milk or the hummus wrap with lettuce, cucumber, carrot and more. (View the menu here.)

Colectivo has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Jason C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 17, wrote, "The coffee shop is nice and cozy. Definitely get here early if you want a table. Lots of street parking."

And Andrea M. wrote, "Lots of great drink options, including frappes and smoothies, on top of the pour-over coffees and traditional espresso drinks. I got the matcha latte, and my husband tried the iced honey almond au lait. Both were yummy."

Head on over to check it out: Colectivo is open from 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineEvanston
FOOD & DRINK
Neighborhood restaurateur opens Landbirds in Logan Square
Fresh additions: 3 new cafes to try in Chicago
New Dunkin' espresso line will keep you warm this winter
Juniper Latte joins list of Starbucks holiday beverages
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
CPD officer testifies against 3 cops accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting
Hammond police shoot 15-year-old in head following chase
Braidwood teen sexually assaulted during football hazing ritual, parents say
Family of inmate who died in Illinois prison demands answers
Leukemia patient expecting twins find perfect donor match
Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's name
Iranian hackers wanted for hijacking Chicago health data company
Could hockey pucks stop an active shooter?
Show More
4 15-year-olds accused of raping teammates with broom
Body found believed to be Hania Aguilar, search for killer underway
Surveillance video released of deadly attack on cab driver in West Loop
Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled tahini products: CDC
Rolling Stones add 2nd show at Soldier Field
More News