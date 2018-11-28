Coffee and tea fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Called Colectivo, the newcomer is located at 716 Church St. in downtown Evanston.
The spot offers coffee, light eats and beer. Try the dulce de leche latte with caramel and cinnamon, the baked oatmeal with seasonal fruit and dairy/non-dairy milk or the hummus wrap with lettuce, cucumber, carrot and more. (View the menu here.)
Colectivo has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.
Jason C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 17, wrote, "The coffee shop is nice and cozy. Definitely get here early if you want a table. Lots of street parking."
And Andrea M. wrote, "Lots of great drink options, including frappes and smoothies, on top of the pour-over coffees and traditional espresso drinks. I got the matcha latte, and my husband tried the iced honey almond au lait. Both were yummy."
Head on over to check it out: Colectivo is open from 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Colectivo brings coffee and tea and more to downtown Evanston
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News