Company-focused national caterer Apple Spice brings first location to Chicago

Photo: Natalie B./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a new source for company or catered lunches? A recent arrival is need-to-know. Called Apple Spice Box Lunch & Catering, the new branch of the national chain is located at 610 W. Roosevelt Road (between Desplaines and Jefferson streets).

Options to feed a crowd include trays of pasta like the baked ziti with meatballs, Caesar salad and garlic bread; the barbecued picnic sandwich platters; and even breakfast options with pastries, bagels and parfaits.(You can check out the full catering menu here and the boxed lunch menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh catering business has been warmly received by patrons in its early days.

"We tried the fajita bar and boy were we blown away. The presentation, freshness, and taste were absolutely on point," wrote Natalie B. of the new spot on August 29. "I treated the team to cookies and the fresh bread as well and those were great too."

And Kyle T. added, "I've had the Thai and the Strawberry Chicken, and both were fantastic. It looks like a sandwich someone makes you in their kitchen (someone who really likes you... no skimping on the chicken, and thick cuts of breast)."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Apple Spice Box Lunch & Catering is open from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
