Conrad's Grill makes Wicker Park debut, with wraps and more

If wraps are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Called Conrad's Grill, the newcomer is located at 1422 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Wicker Park.
The restaurant serves a variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner wraps. Try the Number One wrap with grilled chicken, tater tots, mozzarella, cheddar, sour cream and ranch, or the Crazy Dave breakfast wrap with scrambled eggs, ham, tater tots, American cheese and hot sauce. (Check out the full menu here.)
The fresh addition has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Michael R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 19, wrote, "The #1 wrap is truly number one. My daughter devoured the Sweet Thai wrap. The broccoli bites were great too. Open late."
And Ryan S. wrote, "Very good wraps. More of a drunk/late night food, but still good quality. Very nice staff. Will be coming back to try breakfast wraps."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Conrad's Grill is open from 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-4 a.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-4 a.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-2 a.m. on Sunday.
