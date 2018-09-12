CONSUMER REPORTS

Consumer Reports: Is hummus healthy?

EMBED </>More Videos

Have you ever wondered if the chickpea-based dip is really good for you? The nutrition team at Consumer Reports looks into it.

Consumer Reports
Hummus. It's not the most popular dip around, salsa's got it beat by a landslide. Yet over the past several decades, hummus has been increasingly making its way into people's shopping carts. But have you ever wondered if the chickpea-based dip is really good for you? The nutrition team at Consumer Reports looks into it.

The popularity of hummus is spreading. The traditional recipe of chickpeas, sesame paste, lemon juice, spices and olive oil, delivers a simple dip in seconds. But is it healthy?

"If there was a nutrition contest for dips, hummus would win the top prize in the 'best all around' category," said Consumer Reports Health Editor Julia Calderone.

Each two tablespoon serving of hummus packs quite a nutritional punch, including heart healthy fat, two to three grams of protein and about three grams of fiber. Most of hummus' health benefits come from the chickpeas.

They are chock full of key nutrients, such as B vitamins, calcium, folate, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium and zinc. And they're part of a class of legumes, called Pulses, which have been shown to offer several health benefits.

"The research suggests that people who eat a lot of pulses do tend to weigh less," Calderone said. "They tend to have lower blood pressure, lower levels of bad cholesterol and even a reduced risk of certain diseases like type 2 diabetes, heart disease and even certain types of cancer."

But be aware, that same two tablespoon serving of hummus can have 50, 60 even 70 calories, depending on the brand. So be mindful when you're dipping.

When you're buying store bought hummus, Consumer Reports suggests paying close attention to the sodium content. Some brands add more than others, so read the label and look for a brand that has one-hundred and 40 milligrams per serving, or less.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2017 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumerreports.org
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodconsumer reportshealth foodnutrition
CONSUMER REPORTS
Consumer Reports: Keeping kitchen cutting boards bacteria free
Consumer Reports: Protecting kids from household dangers
Consumer Reports: Are bananas healthy?
Consumer Reports: Which is better, running or walking?
More consumer reports
FOOD & DRINK
Chicago's 3 newest spots for modern American cuisine
New eatery 10Q Chicken opens its doors in downtown Evanston
Celebrate National Breakfast Month at McDonald's
Here are Chicago's top 4 Persian/Iranian restaurants
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man stabbed on O'Hare Airport walkway; 1 in custody
Hurricane Florence Tracker: Category 4 storm nears Carolina coast
Police search for man accused of killing sister outside Elgin bar
Man with knife attempted to abduct girl, 11, on South Side, police say
'Bachelor in Paradise' betrayal? Bombshell after finale
Man, 62, stabbed in West Rogers Park carjacking
Man shot while trying to rig Texas home with booby traps
Trump says response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico 'underappreciated'
Show More
City Council committee to consider Wednesday ban on horse-drawn carriages
Chicago AccuWeather: Patchy fog, then plenty of sunshine Wednesday
2 shot on I-57 near Halsted
Quintana pitches Cubs past Brewers 3-0, take 2-game lead
Calumet City mobile home park without running water since Saturday
More News