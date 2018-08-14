FOOD & DRINK

Core Juice Bar makes Brighton Park debut

Photo: Rigoberto C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving juice and smoothies? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new addition to Brighton Park, called Core Juice Bar, is located at 3924 S. Archer Ave.

The shop, which has another location on Kedzie Avenue, offers fresh-pressed smoothies and juices as well as milkshakes, acai bowls and protein power bowls. It shares space with the Core Supplements store, which sells workout powders, bars and drinks.

It's still early days for the business, which has just one review on Yelp thus far.

Rigoberto C., who visited the new spot on Aug. 5, wrote, "Awesome choices of smoothies and juices and power protein bowls! The core shake is a must for chocolate peanut butter lovers! I really enjoyed my shake."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Core Juice Bar is open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends.
