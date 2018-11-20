THANKSGIVING

A traditional Thanksgiving meal will cost you 3,000 calories

The trip to grandmother's house this Thanksgiving may have you stressing about all those calories.

According to research from the Calorie Control Council, a typical holiday dinner can add up to 3,000 calories.

It came up with a typical Thanksgiving meal calorie count that includes the ever popular cheeseball with nuts, onion dip, roasted turkey, cornbread, bread stuffing, green bean casserole and pecan pie.

There are ways, however, to satisfy the belly without all those extras.

By using the Council's list of the most common Thanksgiving foods, you can makeover your meal with the same dishes by using lower calorie ingredients.

But if you're forced to eat somewhere else the Calorie Control Council recommends fueling up before heading out, socializing away from the food and saving calories by choosing a smaller plate and serving yourself sample sizes of each dish.
